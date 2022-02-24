Lords dominate Washington and Jefferson in season opener

It was an all-around team effort for the Lords as 13 players scored in the win. | ISOO O’BRIEN

The Lords began their season on a cloudy, frigid Wednesday afternoon in Gambier. They jogged out to the Benson Bowl field, a crowd of 50 people gathered, eagerly awaiting the start of Kenyon’s regular-season campaign. Last year, the Lords fell to rival Denison University 12-10 in the NCAC title game.

This year, the Lords were ranked third in the preseason poll behind Denison and the College of Wooster. Of the 10 first-place votes, seven went to the Big Red and the remaining three went to the second-place Fighting Scots. It is the Lords’ goal to prove that they deserved the top spot, and defenseman Graham O’Brien ’23 has embraced the underdog mentality.

“We haven’t earned anything yet,” said O’Brien. “The players and our coaches know the potential we have coming into this season, but at the same time we need to be able to capitalize and execute on both a large and small scale in order to have the season we all expect to have.”

Hungry to return to the NCAC championship game, the Lords opened their season in a dominant fashion against Washington and Jefferson College. By the end of the first period, the score was 6-0 in Kenyon’s favor. The Lords continued to control the game until the final whistle against the Presidents, winning 16-4.

It was an all-around great team performance. Thirteen players scored for the Lords, while the defense held the Presidents in check all afternoon. All three of Kenyon’s goalies saw playing time, with Amorello saving five shots and letting in two goals in 30 minutes of action. Jack McClellan ’24 came in at the start of the second half and made four saves with one goal allowed, before handing off the keeper duties to Ryan Matarese ’25 for the last bit of the fourth quarter.

The Lords have serious depth, with 55 student-athletes on the roster. “We have a great group of guys this year that can make [winning the NCAC] a reality,” said Joe Boesel ’23. James Buckley ’22 added that this is the most talented roster that he has played with while at Kenyon. “We have the potential to be one of the best teams in the nation,” he said. The Lords will have ample opportunity to prove that when they play away at No. 8 Franklin and Marshall College and No. 16 Centre College over spring break. The Lords will also play No. 17 Denison on April 7 in Granville, Ohio. Before the Lords play those teams, they will be in Columbus, Ohio this Saturday to face Capital University. “We’re gonna turn some heads this year, watch out for it!” said Amorello. “We are ready for a successful season and see ourselves in the finals again this year,” Boesel concluded.