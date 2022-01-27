In two meets, Lords and Ladies earn three NCAC honors

Angus Soderberg ’22 won the 800 meter race. | COURTESY OF KENYON ATHLETICS

On Saturday, Jan. 15, the Kenyon track and field teams competed at the Wooster Quad meet. The Ladies finished in third with 109 points, while the Lords finished in second with 94 points.

The Ladies had 16 top-five finishes in the meet and took home first place in two events. Davida Harris ’22 won the 800-meter race (2:33.83), and Nina Beardsley ’24 took the mile with a time of 6:16.83. Meanwhile, the Lords also had individual successes. The 800-meter relay team of Emmanuel Makelele ’25, Hans Schwarz ’22, Charles Atkins ’25 and Tapiwa Gono Phiri ’25 finished first (1:35.35). Phiri also won the 200-meter dash in 23.62 seconds. For his success, he was named NCAC Men’s Sprints/Hurdles Athlete of the Week. Riley Orth ’24 won the shot put with a throw of 44-11 ¾, nearly three feet farther than the next finisher.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Kenyon track and field teams were back in Wooster for the Fighting Scots Invite. The Ladies finished fourth (72 points) in the meet, while the Lords finished sixth (54 points).

The Ladies placed nine individuals and one relay team in the top five, while notching two individual event wins. On the field, Paula Soric ’25 won in the triple jump, breaking a school record. Her record-breaking jump of 11.13 meters was four feet longer than the second-place finisher. She also placed second in the long jump. Soric was named an NCAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week. In the track events, Alice Riley ’23 won first place in the one mile race with a time of 5:34.79. In the 400 meter, Sierra Smith ’22 took second place with her time of 1:06. Logan Vidal ’25 and Lorien Kauffman ’24 finished second (2:31.12) and third (2:31.59) in the 800 meter, respectively.

The Lords gained almost half of their points from their two event wins. Angus Soderberg ’22 finished first in the 800-meter dash with a time of 2:04.04, while Riley Orth ’24 placed first in the shot put with a 46-4 feet throw. Orth was named NCAC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week for his throw. The two efforts combined accounted for 20 of the team’s 54 points. Tapiwa Gono ’25 accounted for 14 points with a second place finish in the 60-meter dash and a third place finish in the 200-meter dash.

The Lords and Ladies will next compete this Saturday in Springfield, Ohio at the Steemer Showcase.