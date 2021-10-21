SERF places fourth at Division I tournament “Fall Brawl”

On Oct. 9 and 10, SERF, Kenyon’s Ultimate Frisbee team, participated in Fall Brawl, their first competitive tournament of the year. Despite competing with a limited roster, SERF rallied together and secured an impressive fourth-place finish.

SERF had no problem taking care of their first two opponents in the group stage Case Western Reserve University’s “B” team and the University of Akron, winning with scores of 15-3 and 13-5, respectively. Despite a competitive first half, SERF ultimately fell in their next match to the University of Cincinnati 13-7, the last match of the group stage.

In their first bracket match, Kenyon decisively beat Kent State University 13-6. The next morning, SERF was tasked with defeating Ohio State University’s “C” team. In a riveting contest, SERF ultimately defeated the Buckeyes 11-10 after a final goal from Lucien Kisch ’23. Despite this victory, Kenyon lost its final two games against Cincinnati in the semifinals and Ohio State “Y” in the third-place match.

SERF team captain Brian Coburn ’23 was very optimistic about the team’s trajectory following the tournament. “We went into a [Division I] tournament at OSU and took fourth — definitely exceeding our own and everyone else’s expectations,” he explained. “Something I heard a lot [this weekend] was that [Division III] should be scared of us.”

Next weekend, SERF will head to Columbus to play in the Ohio Valley D-III Conference Tournament. Budding with confidence from their success at Fall Brawl, SERF hopes to qualify for the regional tournament and prove that its recent success was only the beginning. “I’m confident that we can only go up from here,” said Coburn.