Lords extend win streak to 11, Ladies prevail in nailbiter

Photo: Chloe Webb ’23 played 86 of 90 minutes on Wednesday against the College of Wooster. | SEJIN KIM/KENYON SID/NCAA

Men’s Soccer:

Following Kenyon’s huge double-overtime win against conference foe Ohio Wesleyan University — their ninth win in a row — the Lords went on the road to Crawfordsville, Ind. to play Wabash College. The Lords came out firing, recording three shots on goal, but were unable to score in the first half. Wabash, on the other hand, got on the board with a 37th-minute goal by Coledon Johnson. In the 60th minute, a pass from Sebastian Gaese ’23 led to a Johan Johannsson ’23 goal, tying the game at 1-1.

The rest of regulation went scoreless, and the 1-1 tie headed into sudden-death overtime, and subsequently double overtime. The Lords finally claimed victory when Gerardo Martinez ’25 found Gaese for the game-sealing goal.

Their win against Wabash brought the Lords’ ranking from No. 22 to No. 15, and their 10-game win streak offered more than enough enthusiasm for them to overcome the College of Wooster easily on Oct. 19. After a possession battle in the first half, Johannsson was able to pass the ball to Luke Muther ’22, who neatly set up Sam Carson ’22 for a goal embellished by a sliding finish. In the second half, Scott Upton ’22 scored again for the Lords, this time off of a penalty kick. Gaese added the final goal of the game, giving Kenyon a 3-0 victory.

Now with an 11-game win streak, the Lords will next compete in their third-to-last game of the season against Hiram College at home on Oct. 23.

Photo: Gerardo Martinez ’25 assisted Sebastian Gaese ’22 for the game-winning goal in double OT over Wabash. | SEJIN KIM/KENYON SID/NCAA

Women’s Soccer:

The Ladies women’s soccer team secured a key conference victory on Wednesday afternoon with a 1-0 win over the College of Wooster. Kenyon entered the game tied for fourth in the conference. With just four games to go in the regular season, the Ladies are looking to secure their spot in the NCAC tournament next month with a top-four finish.

The first half was dominated by the visitors, who recorded 10 shots, including four on target. However, the Ladies’ defense stood strong despite numerous Wooster attacks, making key interceptions in one-on-one situations. Thanks to great play from center back Thaise Sudano ’22 and fullback Kit Ross ’24, the game remained scoreless at halftime.

Kenyon came out of the break in need of more offensive firepower. They quickly established themselves as the aggressors, generating numerous opportunities. However, without a key save from Leah Anderson ’24 two minutes into the second half, the game could have gone quite differently.

Wooster forward Naomi Mann found herself in space at the top of the box, and fired a low shot towards the left corner, but an excellent diving save from Anderson kept the game tied. From then on, the Ladies dominated the game. They found their reward in the 70th minute, when the ball found Julia Igoe ’25 in the box off of a corner. Samantha Hayes ’22, who was excellent all day for Kenyon, found Igoe in front of goal, whose shot trickled past Wooster goalie Amanda Flory for the go-ahead goal. This proved to be all that Kenyon needed, giving the Ladies a hard-fought victory.

With three games to go in the regular season, Kenyon will look to build on this momentum on Senior Day this Saturday against Hiram College at 1 p.m.

