Golf finishes second to Denison

This past weekend, the Lords golf team competed in the Denison University Fall Invitational in Pataskala, Ohio. Despite having a commanding 5-stroke lead after Saturday’s opening round, the Lords were unable to maintain their top spot, ultimately finishing as runner up to Denison University. After the opening day of the tournament, the Lords accumulated a score of 298, five below Denison’s 303 strokes. However, on Sunday, the Big Red shot a collective 301, while the Lords shot a 309 — ultimately finishing three strokes behind the Big Red.

Trailing the Lords was John Carroll University, with a score of 619. Denison “B” and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology placed fourth and fifth, with scores of 623 and 635, respectively.

Individually, Kenyon dominated the tournament, taking three of the top five spots. Armand Ouellette ’25 came in second with a score of 148, finishing just two strokes behind the individual winner from Denison. Nick Lust ’22 finished one stroke back of Oullette ’25 for fourth place, while fellow classmate Eric Lifson ’22 shot 150, finishing fifth. Lastly, Logan Spiess ’23 tied for 20th place with a score of 160.

The Denison University Fall Invitational officially closed out the Lords’ fall season. It was an up-and-down regular season for the Lords, who finished eighth place twice in the five matches, while also securing a third, second, and first place finish — their sole win occuring at Adrian College (Mi.) on Sept. 17. The Lords will next compete in the spring, and will have their eyes set on the NCAC Championship in April.