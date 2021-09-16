Women’s tennis kick off their season at Oberlin Invitational

The Kenyon Ladies tennis team opened their fall season this past weekend at the Oberlin Invitational, a tournament featuring nearly 100 athletes from 11 total schools. Attendees included three out of the top five Central Region teams (Kenyon, Denison University and Case Western Reserve University) as well as the highly ranked Carnegie Mellon University. The Ladies finished with a 10-13 record in singles play, and a 7-5 record in doubles.

After legendary women’s tennis coach Scott Thielke retired following the 2020-21 season, the Ladies are beginning this year under new leadership. Thielke spent 28 years coaching the women’s program, and 25 years coaching the men’s team. He received 17 NCAC Coach of the Year awards, two ITA Central Region Coach of the Year honors and 2012 ITA National Coach of the Year. Men’s head coach and women’s assistant coach Andrew Carlson will look to follow in Thielke’s footsteps.

Anna Winslow ’22 and Daria Beshentseva ’22, an ITA All-American, will take on captain duties for the Ladies this season.

The next chance for the Ladies during this season will be the ITA Regional Championship in Kalamazoo, Mich. There will likely be four singles players and two doubles groups representing Kenyon.

Kenyon will work hard to recreate the successes of the 2020-21 season. Their season ended in an NCAA tournament semifinals loss to Ohio Wesleyan University, the furthest the team had gone in the competition since 1998. The returning upper class players and rising stars will look to take home the NCAC title and NCAA national championship trophy this spring.