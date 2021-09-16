Lords win 10-1; Ladies struggle at home

Lords:

Coming off of a 3-1 victory over Transylvania University (Mich.) — their first of the season — the Lords aimed to strike fear into the hearts of their opponents during weekend matches against Grove City College (Pa.) and Muskingum University.

In their first match against Grove City, Kenyon dominated possession throughout the game, spending a great deal of time in Greenville’s final third, while generating numerous opportunities. These opportunities were ultimately fruitless until the 25th minute, when drama ensued: Kenyon seemed to be fouled inside of Grove City’s 18-yard box, but were given a free kick rather than a penalty. Fortunately, an assistant referee restored justice, leaving a standoff between Kenyon striker Scott Upton ’22 and Grove City keeper Luke Greenway as Upton prepared to take the penalty kick. As the keeper jumped up and down and hit the goalpost, Upton refused to be intimidated, cheekily rolling the ball into the center of the net.

In the second half, Upton doubled Kenyon’s lead off a corner from Joey Martens ’25 rising over defenders for a header into the right corner. The Lords’ final goal was a worldie from Alem Duratovic ’25, who hit a volley mid-slide into the corner of the goal from a difficult angle.

Kenyon’s second matchup was against Muskingum University, and it was a doozy. Only four minutes into the game, midfielder Gerardo Martinez ’25 rocketed a shot into the right corner, and from there Kenyon was at its best. The team added nine more goals in the rest of the match; the final score was 10-1, with Upton, Atli Hrafnkelsson ’23, Martinez, Aidan Schoellkopf ’23, Sebastian Gaese ’23, Luke Muther ’22, Sam Hosmer-Quint ’22, Alhasan Barrie ’23 and Jacob Lazarus ’25 adding the other goals. The Lords will look to continue their successful run at Case Western Reserve University on Saturday.

Ladies:

Similarly to the Lords, the Ladies were also coming off of their first win last weekend from a match against Alma College (Mich.). They looked to repeat the same success in their weekend matches against Calvin College (Mich.) and Transylvania University (Pa.)

Their first match against Calvin College got off to an exciting start. In the 13th minute, the Knights produced a well-worked goal, as a perfectly placed pass by Sophie Mueller set up Elizabeth Williams for a goal from close range. Almost immediately after, in the 14th minute, the Ladies responded with a goal of their own, as a brilliant corner by Chloe Webb ’23 set up Samantha Hayes ’22 at the back post for a tap-in. However, the game did not remain deadlocked for long. Just two minutes later, in the 17th minute, Calvin followed up with an almost identical goal of their own: a corner that resulted in a goal at the back post for Rory Pruis.

For the rest of the match, Kenyon had stretches where they maintained most of the possession and threatened to break down the fortress that was Calvin’s defense, but ultimately they failed to capitalize on their efforts. Meanwhile, individual moments of brilliance from Calvin via counterattacks allowed them to extend their lead significantly in the second half. They led 6-1 in the final moments, before Kenyon’s Sadie Gould ’24 scored a consolation goal on a strike from the right corner of the box.

The Ladies’ second matchup was against Transylvania University. In the eighth minute, Abby Baker of Transylvania opened up the scoring with a solo goal scored from a tight angle. In the 34th minute, Kenyon’s Morgan Baker ’25 equalized with a high volley off of a rebound from a corner.

Later, in the 42nd minute, Transylvania’s Rachel Green scored on a shot that ricocheted off the post and into the back of the net. The goal ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides. Despite dominating the run of play in the second half, the Ladies were unable to capitalize on numerous opportunities, and ultimately fell short. They will look to get back to their winning ways in matches next week against John Carroll University and Franklin College.