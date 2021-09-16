Ladies split games at Benson Bowl

After securing a 1-1 record on the road, the Ladies field hockey team returned to play in their first two home games of the season this week, first against Centre College (Ky.) and then against Washington and Jefferson College (Pa.).

With 175 fans in attendance, the Ladies hit the field in hopes of improving their record to 6-4 against Centre. Unfortunately, the game did not pan out as they would have liked. Kenyon lost 3-0 due to the Colonels’ strong performance on both ends. Centre’s first goal came moments before the conclusion of the opening quarter in the 14th minute. After the halftime break, Centre scored two more goals in the 32nd and 46th minutes. Had it not been for an impressive nine saves from Kenyon goalkeeper Payton Doan ’23, this match would likely have become a blowout.

Only three days later, the Ladies looked to redeem themselves in their match against the Washington & Jefferson Presidents. Kenyon did indeed flip the script, scoring three goals while shutting out the Presidents. Following a scoreless first quarter, Orcin Akman ’22 found the net in the 16th minute. In the third quarter, Kenyon converted off of one of the seven corners they received in the quarter. Forward Bella Kern ’23 scored the aforementioned goal in the 37th minute, after an intense tussle in the goal box. The final goal came in the 48th minute, when Sarah Metzmaier ’22 slashed through the defense and slammed the ball into the net.

With a neutral record of 2-2, the Ladies will face off against rival Oberlin College on the road on Sept. 17.