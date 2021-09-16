Ladies, Lords race in annual NCAC Preview tournament

The Lords and Ladies cross-country teams competed for the second time this season at the NCAC Preview, hosted by Wittenberg University, on Sept. 11. Other teams that competed included DePauw University, Denison University and Wilmington College. In their first official meet, the Ladies placed second and the Lords placed 10th, both with several solid individual performances from runners across all four grade levels.

The Ladies were only outscored by DePauw University, who won the meet with 73 points — just five ahead of Kenyon’s 78. Both the fourth and fifth places in the 6k race were taken by Kenyon women: Anna Harnsberger ’23 led the way with a time of 23:50.0, closely followed by Alice Riley ’23, who came in at 23:58.4.

Other noteworthy performances included Emma Becker’s ’22 seventh-place finish in 24:09.4, Jenna Leonard’s ’25 25th-place finish in 25:42.8 and Cecily King’s ’22 45th-place finish in 26:36.1.

Riley reflected on the Ladies’ meet, expressing pride for their accomplishments and excitement for the rest of the season. “This weekend, we were really able to find our stride as a team and worked to push each other to perform our best,” she said. “For many people, they ran their personal records this weekend, which bodes well for the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, the Lords took 10th place at the invitational, behind DePauw and Denison’s respective first- and second-place finishes. Top finishers for the Kenyon men included Keegan Minahan’s ’24 25th-place finish in 27:44.9 and Michael Deal’s ’23 58th-place finish in 28:58.8. Jack Caine ’24 was only six seconds behind Deal, landing him in 61st place.

The other two scoring runners for the Lords were Peter Bernhardt ’25 and Jeremy Baier ’23. They placed 72nd (29:29.8) and 74th (29:30.20), respectively.

After both the Lords’ and the Ladies’ performances, the team is ready for some recovery, but is also preparing to continue their hard work. “We have some time off from racing these next few weeks to put in some good training,” Riley said.

The Lords and Ladies will compete next at the Muskingum Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2, in New Concord, Ohio.