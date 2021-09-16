Kenyon volleyball shines against the Olivet College Comets

The Kenyon volleyball team headed north to Sandusky, Ohio to compete in the Battle at the Point, a tournament consisting of MIAA and NCAC volleyball teams held at Cedar Point on Sept. 10 and 11.

Facing off first against the Kalamazoo College Hornets, the Ladies improved as the sets went on, but their efforts were not enough. The Hornets won the first set 25-17 and the second 25-16, committing zero errors in the latter frame. The Ladies were able to come back and win the third set in aggressive fashion (25-19), recording 15 kills while building on their confidence from the previous sets. Unfortunately, the comeback was short-lived, as the Hornets ultimately won a tight fourth set 25-23, sealing the match.

On day two, the Ladies looked to continue the brief success they had seen at points against Kalamazoo. Despite losing in straight sets to the Belles of St. Mary’s College, the Ladies made every set competitive. In each of the first two sets, Kenyon jumped ahead to an early lead, only to have St. Mary’s eke out a comeback both times, winning 25-21 and 25-23. The third set was similarly tight, ending 25-22 in the Belles’ favor. In their third match, the Ladies were ultimately triumphant against Olivet College’s Comets. In the first set, Kenyon took a 9-0 lead, fending off a comeback from the Comets and winning 25-17. The second set was the closest of the match, and Kenyon was able to break a 25-25 tie and eventually win 29-27. They bookended the match with another 25-17 win, securing a win in straight sets.

Against the Comets, Macy Reimbold ’23 and Paige Milhon ’23 were both especially successful, with Reimbold recording 11 kills and an ace, and Milhon recording 10 kills, two aces and five blocks. Despite a mixed record, Milhon described the tournament as a great experience for the team. “It’s always nice to come together as an entire conference at the beginning of the season against the MIAA. This tournament was also an opportunity for us to scout our future opponents,” she said.

The Ladies continued their season with a loss on Tuesday against Otterbein University, falling in straight sets and bringing their losing streak against the Cardinals to four matches. However, the team remains optimistic about their progress. “With several games behind us, we can build off our strengths and weaknesses displayed during the matches,” Milhon said. “A lot of our focus is on being united. It’s one thing to come together but it’s another thing to work together, which is what we are striving towards.”

The Ladies’ next match will be at Ohio Northern University on Sept. 21, as their Sept. 16 match against Capital University was postponed.