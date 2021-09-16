Following an impressive debut at Benedictine University, Lords fail to find their footing against College of Wooster

Kenyon’s defensive line prepares for a snap at the line of scrimmage. | SEJIN KIM/KENYON SID/NCAA

Despite a promising first game last weekend against Benedictine University, the Lords football team struggled against a dominant College of Wooster squad in their first conference game of the year. The final score of the game was 49-7 in favor of the Fighting Scots, who produced 595 total yards against the Kenyon defense.

Wooster generated 14 points in each of the first three quarters, while Kenyon only found the endzone once in the entire game. Fighting Scots starting quarterback Mateo Renteria threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. Wooster was also led by Carter Warstler, Bryant Douglas II and Mitchell Heilman. Warstler totaled 148 yards receiving and added two touchdowns. Right behind Warstler was Douglas with 90 yards receiving and a touchdown. Finally, Heilman scored a 55-yard touchdown.

Kenyon ended the scoring drought in the third quarter behind the legs of backup quarterback Ryan O’Leary ’23, who ran for a 24-yard touchdown. However, Kenyon was unable to build on this momentum and did not find the endzone for the rest of the game.

Starting quarterback AJ Allen ’22 finished the game with only 10 completions for 94 passing yards. O’Leary, who took over at quarterback after Allen, completed eight passes for 91 yards and 34 rushing yards.

Out wide, Andrew Schnarre ’23 led Lords receivers with five catches for 45 yards. Sean Goodman ’23 matched Schnarre with 45 yards receiving on two catches.

The Lords were propelled defensively by Mychael Leno ’23 and Jason Kessler ’22 with 10 tackles each. Jimi Bello ’22 also had seven tackles and a forced fumble.

The Lords will now look ahead to next week’s matchup against the DePauw University Tigers at 1 p.m. in another conference match.