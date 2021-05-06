Lords sweep Terriers on the road, finishing season at 6-6

Kyle Dwyer ’23 hit a key home run in the eighth inning of game one. | COURTESY OF KENYON ATHLETICS

This past weekend, the Lords baseball team faced off against the Hiram College Terriers in a doubleheader on the road, winning both games in convincing fashion with final scores of 9-3 and 6-1.

The first game of the day began with a strong start from the Lords, who built a 3-0 lead heading into the top of the fifth inning. Jimmy Clark ’22 started Kenyon’s scoring in the second, driving home Kyle Dwyer ’23 after a Hiram error. In the very next at bat, Jake Brown ’21 hit an RBI double that pushed Kenyon’s lead to 2-0. In the fourth, after another error from Hiram, Ayden Head ’23 scored to give the Lords a three-run lead.

Hiram was able to recover from the early deficit to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh, forcing extra innings. However, Dwyer ripped a huge home run in the Lords’ first at bat in the eighth, and set the tone for the remainder of the 8th inning. The subsequent offensive onslaught saw Clark, Will Sturgeon ’22 and Brent Henderson ’22 each knock in runs for Kenyon. On top of that, another Hiram error and a bases-loaded walk for Andrew Rabinowitz ’22 saw the Lords score six total runs in the eighth. They closed it out in the bottom half to finish off a 9-3 win.

In the day’s second matchup against Hiram, the Lords’ pitchers were dominant. Sam Richards ’23 and Zach Elsawy ’22 combined for seven strikeouts, while allowing only a single unearned run. The Lords also had a great day in the field, with a combined 12 groundouts and flyouts. Offensively, Rabinowitz and Ryan Page ’21 each collected three hits for Kenyon, propelling them to a 6-1 win over the Terriers.

The 6-6 Lords will finish their season with a NCAC doubleheader at Allegheny College this coming Friday.