Lords finish 6-0, prepare for NCAC title game at Denison

Mike Asuncion ’22 cradles the ball, looking upfield for a teammate. | COURTESY OF KENYON ATHLETICS

On Saturday, the Kenyon men’s lacrosse team travelled to Oberlin College for their last match of the regular season. While the final score of 16-5 suggests a blowout, the first half was heavily contested, with the Lords leading by just two goals.

Declan Curry ’22 and Ethan Dewbrey ’22 scored two quick goals for the Lords, before the Yeomen responded with two goals of their own to tie the game less than five minutes in. Later, Mike Matteo ’23 and Dewbrey scored for the Lords, but Yeoman David O’Keefe cut the Lords’ lead to one going into the second quarter.

Sophomore Joe Boesel ’23 scored to extend Kenyon’s lead, but Yeomen Micheal Muldoon and Thomas Berle Carman scored the next two goals, knotting up the score at five midway through the second. Kenyon’s Boesel and Dewbrey scored another two goals before the second half to take a 7-5 lead.

Early on in the second half, Boesel scored once more, extending the Lords’ lead to three goals. Jack Giuffre ’23 and Matteo combined for two more goals to take a commanding 11-5 lead.

Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Mike Asuncion ’22 extended the Lords’ lead. Curry scored two goals, and Asuncion added another goal. Boesel would close Kenyon’s big offensive day with his team-high fourth goal of the game.

After completing an undefeated regular season for the first time since the 1940s, the Lords will travel to Granville, Ohio to take on nationally ranked Denison University in the North Coast Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday, May 8 at 1 p.m.