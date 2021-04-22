Lords split, Ladies tennis dominates Wooster Fighting Scots

Men’s tennis team huddles ahead of second match. | SEJIN KIM/KENYON SID/NCAA

Men’s

The Kenyon men’s tennis team faced off against the College of Wooster in two matches over the weekend. On Saturday, the Lords fell 5-4 on the road in a massive upset, but bounced back in the friendly confines of Gambier on Sunday, prevailing 7-2 over the Fighting Scots.

For the first time in 21 years, Wooster narrowly defeated Kenyon in the first matchup of the weekend. The Lords built an early lead off the backs of three singles victories from Luis Andres Platas ’23, Thomas Kallarakal ’23 and Angelo Vidal ’22, as well as a dominant 8-0 doubles victory by Andres Platas and Kallarakal.

Kenyon headed into the final two singles matches with a 4-3 lead over the Fighting Scots. However, after falling behind a set, Shivam Diwan beat Evan Dean ’23, 3-6, 7-6(12-10), 6-3 in a closely contested match. With the overall score knotted at four, Nebyou Minassie secured the upset for the Fighting Scots with a three-set win over Jacob Smith ’23.

However, the Lords bounced back after returning home, winning their first match of the season. The win marked Andrew Carlson’s first as head coach. Play began outside, but rain forced the players to move inside to Jasper Tennis Center. The doubles tandem of Andres Platas and Kallarakal again failed to drop a game, winning 8-0. Harshal Rukhaiyar ’24 and Jack Wagner ’22 notched another 8-0 doubles victory for Kenyon soon after. The Lords continued their dominance in singles play. In five victories out of six matches, they dropped just one total set — which came in a tiebreak.

Kenyon will look to build off this momentum in their two matches against Allegheny College this week. On Friday at 4:30 p.m.,they will host the Gators, and then the following day will travel to Meadville, Pa. for a rematch.

Women’s

The Kenyon women’s tennis team continued its hot streak this weekend as the Ladies rolled past the College of Wooster, 8-1 and 9-0. The No. 12 Ladies remain undefeated, moving to 4-0 on the season.

On Saturday, doubles partners No. 1 Ilana Blackwood ’21 and Victoria Vasquez ’24 and No. 2 Erika Oku ’21 and Eleni Dakos ’24 made the first splash of the weekend, destroying the top doubles teams for the Fighting Scots 8-1, respectively.

No. 1 singles player Oku started off slow and fell behind in her first set. However, she turned it around and recovered to notch straight-set wins. Oku took the No. 1 match by a 7-6 (7-0) 6-0 count and Daria Beshentseva ’22 claimed a win at No. 2 with a score of 6-1, 6-1.

On Sunday, the Ladies put any doubt of their superiority to rest against a winless Wooster squad. In doubles, Kenyon lost just one game. Anna Winslow ’22 and Vasquez took home Kenyon’s first match victory, winning 8-0 in the second flight. Dakos and Erika Pontillo ’23 added to the Ladies’ early lead, burying Wooster in the No. 3 match. At No. 1, Oku and Beshentseva claimed an 8-1 win over Otilia Oita and Laura Haley. In singles, Kenyon won in straight sets in every match.

The Ladies will play at the VandenBerg Courts this Friday to face off with Allegheny College at 4:30 p.m.