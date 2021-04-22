Lords lacrosse stays unbeaten with win

The Lords lacrosse team remained undefeated, after a strong second half propelled them to a relatively easy win against the College of Wooster on Saturday. This was the team’s second game against the Fighting Scots in a week, and Kenyon looked to build off their 15-8 win last time out.

Northern Ohio native Joe Boesel ’23 kept his hot start to the season going with a game-high four goals. After trailing by one at the end of the first period, the Lords changed their strategy in the second period and ramped up the defensive pressure, leading to seven Wooster turnovers and just one shot allowed. In that span, Mike Matteo ’23 tied the game up at 4-4 with 4:56 left, before back-to-back goals from Mike Asuncion ’22 pushed Kenyon ahead 6-4.

After the halftime break, the closest Wooster would ever get to the lead was a one-goal deficit of 6-5. Kenyon responded to this short stint of pressure with three straight goals, making it 9-6 at the end of the third period. The game quickly got out of hand for Wooster in the fourth period, when they only scored one goal while allowing six. It was another very solid day for Reed Russell ’21 in the face-off circle, as he won 16 faceoffs.

The Lords will continue their pursuit of an undefeated season this Wednesday as they celebrate Senior Day at the Benson Bowl against Allegheny College.