Lords dominate Hiram, winning three of four this weekend

This weekend, the Lords baseball team battled the Hiram College Terriers in two doubleheaders, securing victories in three out of four games. In the first matchup, Kenyon drew first blood as catcher Andrew Rabinowitz ’22 hit a two-run homer in the third inning, knocking in Jake Brown ’21. The following inning, second baseman Will Sturgeon ’22 followed Rabinowitz’s homer with one of his own to score first baseman Brent Henderson ’22. The Lords kept the Terriers scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when the wheels fell off: They allowed seven runs, and ultimately were unable to regain any momentum in the ensuing innings, as Hiram closed out a 7-4 win.

Despite the Lords’ rough start to the season, they responded with three emphatic victories, winning 2-1, 10-1 and 6-1. In the second game, Kenyon was able to get off to a hot start with a Rabinowitz RBI single scoring Ryan Page ’21. Zach Elsawy ’22 pitched a terrific game, only allowing one run, six hits and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Hiram was able to notch a run in the top of the sixth inning off the bat of Evan Fairbanks on a double to right field, bringing in David Paus. However, Kenyon responded in the following inning, with Ayden Head’s ’23 single to left-center scoring fellow sophomore Kyle Dwyer ’23. Sam Richards ’23 came in to relieve Elsawy and closed it out, keeping the Terriers off the scoreboard for the rest of the game.

On Sunday, both games featured excellent performances from the Lords on the mound and at the plate. The first game on Sunday was the more decisive victory of the two, with the Lords winning 10-1. Zach Frizzera ’22 pitched the entirety of the game, only allowing four hits and one run, and striking out six. The Lords’ bats were alive in the first few innings, tallying five runs after three innings. Head led the offensive charge for the Lords with three RBIs. Rabinowitz and Dwyer also knocked in two runs each, while Sturgeon added his second home run of the season. Despite allowing one run in the third inning, the Lords never looked back, scoring five more runs before the end of the game. The Lords finished the game with 11 hits and nine RBIs.

The final game on Sunday was more of the same, as Richards pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts, allowing only one run in seven innings. Offensively, the Lords were able to get things going with a Sturgeon single that brought in Head. Soon after, Trent DiFilippo ’21 singled to the left side, allowing Henderson to cross home. Rabinowitz and Brown each singled later that inning to bring in two more runs. Before the fourth inning had finished, Kenyon was already leading the Terriers 5-0. Ultimately, the Lords achieved a 6-1 victory. “Dominant starting pitching and very timely hitting helped us take three out of four this weekend,” said pitcher Jake Davidson ’23.

The Lords will look to continue this momentum on Saturday at 12 p.m., when they begin a four-game weekend set against the Fighting Scots of the College of Wooster.