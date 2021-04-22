Lords and Ladies struggle on the diamond against Wooster

Baseball

Following the postponement of Saturday’s matchup, the Lords traveled to the College of Wooster on Sunday to take on the first-place Fighting Scots in a doubleheader.

In the first game, the Lords failed to capitalize on the bases being loaded with one out in the top half of the second inning. In the bottom half, the Fighting Scots cashed in for three runs on a double off Patrick Craig ’21. Craig would go on to give up a total of seven runs, with five of those being earned. The Lords rallied for five runs late to trim the lead, but it wasn’t enough as they fell 7-5.

In the second game, the Lords jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but after a rain delay, the Fighting Scots scored three runs in the fifth to take the lead. The Lords could not drive Ryan Page ’21 home after he led off the seventh with a double, losing 3-2.

Despite the losses, Craig is proud of the way his teammates played. The Lords were able to outscore the Fighting Scots 7-3 over the course of nine total innings in the two games. However, Craig recognizes that’s not how the game is played. “You can’t just pick and choose what innings count, and at the end of the day, we lost two games. And that stings,” Craig said. “We’ve taken so many gut punches this season — every team has — but I’m proud of how our team responds each time. We didn’t play our best or most complete game, and we were right there.”

With recent COVID-19-related setbacks and multiple injuries to their pitching staff, the Lords have been working with a very limited roster. Despite this, they have maintained a strong level of play.

Due to Wednesday’s doubleheader against Allegheny College being postponed because of inclement weather, the Lords won’t return to the diamond until Thursday when they face Allegheny at home.

Softball

The Ladies played the College of Wooster in a pair of doubleheaders over the weekend. Kenyon struggled, especially on the offensive side, with the Fighting Scots winning all four games.

Kenyon played host to the first set of doubleheaders on Saturday, April 17. In the first game, Wooster pitcher Olivia Johnson was sensational. If not for Bella Albrecht’s ’22 two hits, Johnson would have held the Ladies hitless in the game.

After losing 7-0 in the first game, the Ladies returned to the Softball Complex to finish up the doubleheader. The bats woke up for Kenyon in the second game as the Ladies scored one run on five hits. However, they couldn’t keep pace with the Fighting Scots, as the road team racked up 12 hits to down the Ladies 11-1.

On Sunday, Wooster played host to Kenyon. The Fighting Scots started off the doubleheader strong, winning 29-1. However, only 17 of the 29 runs that the Fighting Scots scored were earned, as the Ladies committed six errors.

Errors continued to plague Kenyon in their second game on Sunday. The Fighting Scots scored three runs in the first off Ladies pitcher Tori Rogers ’22, all unearned. The theme of unearned runs continued throughout the day, as Rogers was only charged with one earned run in her outing. Unfortunately, the Ladies couldn’t capitalize on two errors from the Fighting Scots. The final score was 7-1.

The Ladies will look to rebound with a doubleheader on Friday when they host Allegheny College after Wednesday’s doubleheader in Meadville, Pa. was postponed due to inclement weather. In order to be successful in the upcoming games, Albrecht said that the Ladies must “bring a high level of intensity to every pitch, every at bat and every play.”