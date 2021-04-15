Led by Lust and Manalo, golf wins in first match of season

This past weekend, the Kenyon golf team played their first match of 2021, defeating Hiram College on the road with a commanding 305 strokes to Hiram’s 355. It was the first time the team has played together since their spring break trip to Dataw Island, S.C. over a year ago. Despite the time spent away from NCAA competition, the Lords persevered and played as though they had not missed a second.

Nick Lust ’22 played particularly well, golfing a 69 on the day to finish 3 strokes under par, which earned him medalist honors. “It was good to get back on the links after more than a year off,” said Lust. “We performed pretty well, all things considered, and we are hoping to carry that momentum into our remaining tournaments.”

Ethan Manalo ’22 also contributed significantly to the team’s low score, putting up a 75 for Kenyon. Lawrence Courtney ’21 finished just one stroke behind Manalo, ensuring a comfortable first win to start the season. Only one Terrier, Reece Zeigler, finished in the top five, shooting an 84 and finishing up 12.

Looking forward to the remaining weeks of the season, Manalo believes that the Lords’ early victory will be a catalyst for future matchups. “We had a good showing this past weekend, giving us some confidence heading into the next two matches,” Manalo said.

The Lords will face off against the College of Wooster twice this coming weekend — at the Denison Golf Club on Saturday and then at the Wooster Country Club the following day — before turning their attention to the first round of the conference tournament on April 24.