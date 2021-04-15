Kenyon lacrosse moves to 2-0, beating Wooster 15-8

The Lords lacrosse team made their home debut against The College of Wooster on Tuesday at the Benson Bowl. The game was originally scheduled for the previous weekend, but was postponed due to Kenyon’s quiet period.

Kenyon got off to a quick start with a goal by Weston Powell ’22 in the first minute, assisted by Ollie Martin ’21. However, after a Lords penalty, Wooster was able to use their man advantage to find the back of the net and equalize. Kenyon scored immediately after, though, and then found the net once more before the end of the first period. The Lords went into the second period up 3-1.

The game broke open for the Lords in the second quarter. Kenyon outscored Wooster 5-2, including a goal off a face off by Reed Russell ’21, and a man-up goal scored by Ethan Dewbrey ’22.

The third quarter began just as the second quarter had ended: with another Kenyon goal. However, the Lords seemed to falter briefly, allowing three goals, all from penalty play. The third quarter ended with Kenyon maintaining a significant advantage.

Wooster’s hopes of a comeback were put to rest in the fourth quarter by an onslaught of Kenyon goals, led by Declan Curry ’22, who would end the afternoon with four assists and two goals. The Lords took home the win with a final score of 15-8, a testament to their defense, led by 16 saves from goalie David Metzger ’21.

Kenyon will travel to Wooster for a rematch with the Scots on Saturday, April 17, looking to build on a 2-0 record.