Warmer weather is on the horizon in Gambier, and Kenyon spring athletic events are set to begin on March 20. The Lords lacrosse team is playing at Wittenberg University and softball is traveling to Case Western Reserve University on Saturday. As the Lords and Ladies prepare to return to action, Kenyon’s Athletics Department has released their policy on fan attendance. Baseball, softball and lacrosse will be limited to 30 spectators, while tennis will be limited to 20 spectators due to having less capacity in the stands. Kenyon employees and students in residence will first be able to watch the Lords and Ladies when the Lords and Ladies lacrosse and baseball teams host a doubleheader.

Only students living on campus or employees of the College may attend the games or matches. Like all regular season Kenyon competitions, there will be no cost to attend. Fans will be required to pre-register via the KenyonFit app, which will act as their ticket for the game. Registration will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Ladies tennis player Anna Winslow ’22 is very excited to have the fans back at her matches. “They really make us feel the support of the Kenyon community and encourage us to work hard and give it our all on the court,” Winslow said.

If there are any remaining openings, a spectator may walk up and check in with the game manager. Fans can only sit in the stands; there will be no standing along the fence or net for baseball, softball or lacrosse games. Upon entering the stands, available seats will be clearly marked to make sure individuals sit at least six feet apart. Masks and social distancing are required at all times while attending the events, and anyone who violates these requirements will be asked to leave by an athletics official.

The athletes are glad to have fans back in the stands. The crowd provides a lot of enthusiasm that the players feed off of, according to Lords baseball player Andrew Rabinowitz ’21. “They often bring a lot of energy and make it an exciting atmosphere, and give us even more motivation to be at our best,” Rabinowitz said. Lords lacrosse player Michael Asuncion ’21 is also looking forward to the return of sports. “It’s great to have fans back. I think having fans brings the campus closer together as we all have something to get excited for again.”