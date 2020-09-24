Fall Sports Spotlight: Field Hockey

With fall sports postponed until the spring, the Collegian has decided to look at how Kenyon athletes are navigating these difficult circumstances. Each week, we will provide an update on one of the fall sports teams. This week, we are highlighting the field hockey team.

While the Kenyon field hockey team cannot take part in its fall schedule, the team is still keeping high spirits and is continuing to foster strong connections that should serve them well when they return to play. The team is emphasizing perseverance in all that they do: persevering despite their fall season being cancelled, persevering despite many of their junior and senior players being off campus and persevering through the absence of typical bonding activities. As Victoria Holman ’21 notes, it’s “all about adapting and making the best out of bad situations.”

Within this framework, the team has participated in numerous activities that have allowed them to mitigate some of the negative consequences of the pandemic. “We’re doing whole [team] Zoom calls, keeping in contact with each other through specific small groups daily and trying to keep up the morale by sharing … things that have happened to us while remote,” Paulina Mendez ’21 said.

Meanwhile, the coaching staff has made efforts to find unconventional, creative solutions to ensure that the players remain excited and feel emotionally supported.

“Coaches Jacque [Demarco] and Hannah [Pany] have been amazing coming up with new ways to stay connected with our hockey family off campus by fitting in biweekly team meetings and throwing in fun group challenges,” Holman said.

For those who are on campus, the coaching staff has ensured that the athletes have been able to extract as much value as possible while following the College’s health and safety guidelines. For those who are off campus, this time has been an exercise in responsibility.

“We have off-field practices and are holding each other accountable,” Mendez said. “Even though it hasn’t been the same, winners adjust.”