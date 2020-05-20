Softball senior spotlight: Lauren Graf

During the pandemic, Kenyon seniors who play a spring sport will be unable to compete for a final season, or be fully recognized for team contributions and individual accomplishments. At the Collegian, we hope to do our part in giving these seniors an opportunity to be celebrated for their athletic accomplishments and to reflect on their personal experiences. Among these seniors is softball player Lauren Graf.

When Lauren Graf ’20 began learning how to throw and hit a softball with her family in second grade, she couldn’t wait to play on a team so she could learn more about the game and engage with others who loved it too.

As Graf grew to adore the game, she quickly became just as enthralled with the feelings of community and encouragement that came with being part of a team. Ultimately, that is part of what drew her to Kenyon College. “You’re not just another number at Kenyon,” Graf said. “The faculty and staff truly care about you as a person and want to see you succeed in every aspect,” Graf told the Collegian. “Playing softball at Kenyon reminded me why I love the game. My coaches and teammates always created such a fun atmosphere and it always reminded me of how lucky I was to have the opportunity [to be on the team].”