Matijasich and Schaub shine for Ladies, Lords fall to 6-18

Ugnius Zilinskas '21 shoots over a defender. SEJIN KIM/KENYON SID/NCAA AND COURTESY OF KENYON COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Mens

The Kenyon College men’s basketball team lost two games this past week. First, they were outlasted by Wabash College at home this weekend and later fell to Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU) Wednesday night.

Last Saturday, the Lords hosted the Wabash Little Giants at Tomsich Arena. Wabash proved to be a tough opponent. According to head coach Dan Priest, “Wabash has emerged as one of the better teams not just in the NCAC, but in the country. We had one of our best games offensively but their ability to score and shoot the 3-point shot was the difference.” This proved to be true, as Wabash hit 52.5 percent of their field goals and 60 percent of their 3-pointers as Kenyon struggled to keep up offensively.

Ugnius Zilinskas ’21 led the game with a total of 19 points, while Elijah Davis ’22 and Carter Powell ’20 each added 14 points of their own to the score. However, within the first four minutes of play, the visitors pulled ahead 14-8. Kenyon did fight back to tie the score at 19, but come halftime, Wabash had gained a 42-32 advantage.

In the second half, the Lords gained the lead with 16 minutes left in the second half. Forward Alex Cate ’20 hit two free throws that brought the score to 50-46. This was the last time Kenyon was able to pull ahead. The Terriers regained the lead and held it until the game ended with a final score of 91-79.

Finally, last night, the Lords lost 67-55 to the Ohio Wesleyan University Battling Bishops, falling to 6-18 on the season and 3-14 in conference play. The story of the night was the Bishops defense, which held Zilinskas to just 11 points. Powell stepped up for the Lords, though, contributing 10 rebounds in addition to his 12 points. While the Lords shot well from beyond the arc, it was the Bishops’ ability to score inside and get to the free-throw line that gave them the advantage in a game that they controlled from end to end.

The Lords will wrap up their season at Tomsich Arena this Saturday at 4 p.m. against Allegheny College.

Womens

This past week, the Ladies basketball team played two games, beating Washington and Jefferson College before falling in a close game to Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU).

The Ladies put on a shooting exhibition as they defeated the Washington and Jefferson College Presidents 72-66 in Saturday afternoon’s non-conference game. Riding the momentum from their last win against Hiram College, Paige Matijasich ’20 and Ellie Schaub ’21 remained hot. Each made a trio of 3-pointers, while Grace Connery ’22 added a couple of her own. Kenyon drained an impressive 11-for-23 (47.8 percent) of their 3-point shots. Matijasich had game highs in every major statistic with 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Schaub posted 17 points and four steals of her own.

Kenyon jumped out to a quick 19-6 lead in the first quarter of play, but the Presidents answered with a 13-0 run to tie the game. Over the next two quarters, the two teams would go on scoring runs only for their opponent to respond with their own great spell of play immediately after.

Heading into the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, the Ladies trailed 64-63, before Maddy Anderson ’22 drained a 3-pointer with 1:14 remaining to put the Ladies ahead 66-64. The Presidents tied it up on the ensuing possession, but Matijasich struck back with another 3 to put the Ladies ahead for good. Schaub made a pair of free throws and Anderson added another to give Kenyon a 72-66 win.

In this week’s second matchup, against OWU, the Ladies fought hard throughout, but ended up losing 59-55. The Ladies were once again led by Schaub and Matijasich, who notched 15 and 13 points respectively. Schaub added six rebounds, six assists and three steals to her stat line, while Matijasich also grabbed six rebounds.

OWU got out to a fast start by putting an emphasis on driving the ball to the hoop. They were able to turn those trips into the paint into either high-percentage shots or trips to the free-throw line. OWU scored 20 of their total points inside the paint and converted on 22-26 from the line. The Yeowomen’s defense was also stifling, forcing the Ladies to take contested shots from deep and shoot a ghastly 7-23 from beyond the arc.

The Ladies will try to regain their winning ways in Kenyon’s final game of the regular season this Saturday at 2 p.m. at Tomsich Arena against Allegheny College.