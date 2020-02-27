Lords and Ladies secure six event victories at home meet

Sean Lee ’23 clears the pole. His jump was enough to give him first place, just 5 inches short of setting a new Kenyon indoor record. |SEJIN KIM/KENYON SID/NCAA

Men’s

On Friday, the Lords hosted their only home meet of the season at Toan Track. Kenyon raced against the College of Wooster and Mount Vernon Nazarene University in the unscored Kenyon Tri Meet competition. Over the course of the night, the home team secured three event victories, all three of them season-bests. Calvin Agran ’22 won the long jump with a leap of 19-3½; this was over a foot better than second-place finisher Luke Henke from Wooster.

Another victory for the Lords came from Sean Lee ’23, who cleared 13 ½ feet in the pole vault. Lee came just 5 inches short of setting a new Kenyon indoor record. Trevor Gleason ’23 also won the 200-meter race with a time of 22.90, which is .19 seconds below the Kenyon record. The Lords will compete next this weekend at the NCAC Indoor Championship in Granville, Ohio.

Women’s

Six Ladies took home first place this weekend in three events, as the track and field team competed in the unscored Kenyon Tri Meet at Toan Track. Jaidyn Cook ’22 finished first in the triple jump, as she posted a season-best 31-9 ¼, over three feet further than her closest competitor. Following up strongly was Duffy Lemire ’21, who won the high jump by clearing 5-1¼. Caitlyn Haas ’20, Mary Shawaker ’23, Olivia Kane ’22 and Francesca Berntsen ’23 were responsible for the final Kenyon victory of the day in the 4×400-meter relay, recording a collective time of 4:31.77.

On Sunday, two Ladies also participated in the NCAC Indoor Pentathlon in Oberlin, Ohio. Abigail McCarty ’22 finished in fifth, while Erica Conant ’23 came seventh.

Next up for Kenyon is the NCAC Indoor Championship this weekend at Denison University.