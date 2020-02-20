Lords and Ladies lacrosse excel in first game of the season

Womens

The Kenyon Ladies lacrosse team marched to a triumphant victory in their first game of the season, dominating the Westminster College (Pa.) Titans by a score of 19-2. Opening up regular season play at Kenyon’s Benson Bowl, the Ladies put their home advantage to good use. Kenyon came out to a roaring start in the first half, tallying 10 unanswered goals before the Titans managed to get on the scoresheet.

The Ladies came into the second half winning by a margin of 11-1. Their control of the game continued, with the Ladies putting away another eight goals, conceding only one in the final minutes of the match.

Avery Morgan ’20, Maggie Grabowski ’20 and newcomer Julia Losey ’23 all managed hat tricks in the high-scoring game, while Julia Mahoney ’21, Brett Bearrows ’22 and Ella Murphy ’23 each notched two. The Ladies ended up with 10 total scorers and 11 players recording at least one point. Tatumn Eccleston ’23 made a splash, notching five total assists throughout the game. Caroline O’Neil ’23, had two assists. The final two assists for the Ladies came from Grabowski and Mahoney. Morgan notes that the team’s first years have “really immersed themselves well in the program and bring a lot of new energy to the team.” In net, the Ladies featured two first-year goalkeepers, Tori Simon and Delaney Gallagher, who each made one save and conceded one goal.

Kenyon’s game control did not just stop with the scoreline: They outshot their opponents 38-8, with 28 of those shots being on goal as compared to the Titans’ four. They also conceded only 11 turnovers to Westminsters’ 23.

The Ladies compete next on Feb. 22 against John Carroll University (Oh.). Morgan believes that moving forward, the team’s biggest focus will be on “incorporating new styles of play.”

Mens

The Kenyon Lords lacrosse team began its season with a dominant performance, beating the Washington & Jefferson College Presidents (Pa.) 11-2. This is the third straight year the Lords have played the Presidents in their season opener, and the Lords have won all three games with a whopping 50-7 combined margin.

The Presidents had no answer for the Lords’ potent offense; Kenyon had 59 shots compared to the Presidents 21, and a 13-to-4 faceoff win rate.

The first half was fairly low-scoring, containing only two of the eventual 13 total goals, both from Mike Matteo ’22. The Lords offense exploded in the second half: Will Robbins ’21 tallied a hat-trick and Weston Powell ’22 put up two goals. Other goal contributors for the Lords were Joe Bolea ’21, Sam Humphrey ’20, Rex Thors ’23 and Will Harrigan ’23. David Metzger ’21 was stellar on the defensive end, as the junior goalkeeper only let in two goals, both in the third quarter.

Despite the convincing statistical victory, the Lords still see room for improvement.

“Honestly we’re trying to ignore the fact that we won, because this game definitely revealed some things that we need to work on,” defender Joseph Pozo ’23 said. “This game was more of a scouting report than anything that showed us what we needed to work on for the more important game we have [on] Saturday.”

Ryan Dillon ’22 echoed the need for improvement.

“We are pleased to have won our first game, but it wasn’t a perfect performance,” Dillon said. “There are some things that we know need improvement, so the first game was very important in setting a foundation for a successful season.”

The Lords’ next game is against the Capital University (Ohio) Crusaders on Feb. 22 at Kenyon’s Benson Bowl. After winning over the Crusaders in a thrilling 8-7 overtime victory last year, the Lords hope to continue their winning streak.