Lords and Ladies compete at All-Ohio Championships

Tommy Johnson participates in the 800-meter run.

Mens

The Kenyon men’s track and field teams competed twice this past weekend at the Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU) Open and at the All-Ohio Championships at Otterbein University.

In Kenyon’s first meet, the Lords were able to record a fourth-place finish. Sean Lee ’23 won the pole vault event as he cleared 11-11 3/4. Angus Soderberg ’22 notched Kenyon’s next-highest finish in the 800-meter run, taking second with a time of 2:03.15. Aaron Meuser ’22 added top-five finishes in both the triple jump and the 400-meter run. Meuser tied for fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 38-2 3/4 and clinched fifth in the 400 with a time of 56.91.

At the All-Ohio Championships, the Lords competed in three track events. Tommy Johnson ’20 finished in tenth place in the 800-meter race with a season-best time of 2:00.17. Johnson ran the 800 in 2:00.75 last weekend during Denison University’s Bob Shannon Invitational. The Lords also had a pair of 11th-place finishes from their relay teams. In the men’s distance medley, Johnson, Ben Stillions ’22, Jack Burczak ’23 and Vincent Lewis ’20 posted a season-best time of 11:03.69. The other relay team competed in the 4×200 and was comprised of Ben Weiner ’23, Trevor Gleason ’23, James Scotto ’22 and Calvin Agran ’22.

The Lords will compete this Friday at the Kenyon Tri Meet on Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. at Toan Indoor Track. Mount Vernon Nazarene University and The College of Wooster will travel to Gambier to compete against the Lords.

Womens

Over the weekend, the Ladies track team competed in two meets. On Friday, Kenyon finished 6th at the Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU) Open in Delaware, Ohio, and on Saturday, they came 12th in the All-Ohio Indoor Track and Field Championship at Otterbein University.

In their first event of the weekend, the purple and black recorded 53 points. Erika Conant ’23 led the charge, scoring 14 individual points. She was victorious in the long jump with a jump of 15 -3¼ and finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.51 seconds. Kenyon’s best event as a team was the triple jump. Francesca Berntsen ’23 was second place with eight points, and Rose Anderson ’23 added six more with a third-place finish.

Kenyon scored 19 points, most of which came from the performance of the Ladies’ distance medley relay team. Alice Riley ’23, Caitlyn Haas ’20, Grace Moses ’20 and Emma Becker ’22 recorded a season-best time of 13:02.33. This time gave the Ladies fourth place, which was good enough for five team points. Becker and Riley combined for five points in the 3,000-meter race, with Becker finishing sixth place and Riley securing seventh. Moses also added one point with her eighth-place finish in the mile run.

The Ladies will next compete at the Kenyon Tri-Meet on Friday at Toan Track.