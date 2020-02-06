Ladies win final home meet, then beat Division 1 opponent

The Kenyon Ladies swim and dive team began their week with a dominant performance at home on Senior Night, defeating the Ohio Wesleyan Battling Bishops 137-77.

The Ladies started the meet with a victorious performance in the 200-meter freestyle, where Kendall Vanderhoof ’20 timed in at 1:52.63. Ania Axas ’23 came in second, touching the wall at 1:53.53. Later in the meet, Natalie Bresnahan ’20 finished first in the 100-meter freestyle with a blazing, season-best time of 52.36.

The Ladies were also victorious in the 500-meter freestyle, the 1- and 3-meter springboards, the 50-yard freestyle, the 400-meter individual medley, the 100-meter breaststroke, the 100-meter backstroke, and the 100-meter butterfly.

In their second meet of the week, the Ladies traveled to Cleveland State University to compete in their final dual meet of the season and earned their sixth straight win. With a 114-113 victory, the Ladies edged out the Vikings and brought their record to 6-4. The Ladies were led by classmates Caylee Hamilton ’21 and Crile Hart ’21, who each achieved victories in three separate events. Hamilton took the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 23.65 seconds. Later on, she came in first in the 100-meter freestyle after finishing the event in 51.67 seconds. Hart claimed first in the 200-meter individual medley, gaining the victory by a wide margin of 6 seconds.

Three events after that, Hart participated in the 200-meter backstroke and came in first with a time of 1:59.01.

Along with leading the team in these individual events, Hamilton and Hart were also part of two winning relay teams. Hamilton teamed up with Emmie Mirus ’21 (who had finished in second during the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.86 seconds), Summer Otazu ’20 and Makena Markert ’21 to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:42.16.

As the meet came to a close, Hart joined forces with Mirus, Axas and Alexandra White ’23 to snag a victory in the 400-meter freestyle relay in 3:27.55.

Other individual victories for the Ladies were secured by Axas and Andrea Perttula ’22. Axas took the 200-meter butterfly and Perttula came in first during the 200-meter breaststroke.

Both swimmers gained their season bests through these events, with times of 2:03.78 and 2:18.97 respectively.

Next on the Ladies’ schedule is the NCAC championship meet, hosted at Denison University. The event is four days long and begins on Wednesday, Feb. 12.