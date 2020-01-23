Ladies track and field heads to Wooster for first race in 2020

A Kenyon runner pushes forward. | COURTESY OF KENYON COLLEGE ATHLETICS

The Ladies track and field team traveled to Wooster last Saturday to compete in the College of Wooster Tri-Meet. The team finished third out of the three competing schools, scoring 63 combined points.

The Ladies’ first-year class put on a strong showing in the meet, winning the distance-medley relay race, as well as making up half of the winning 4×400 relay team. In the latter, Mary Shawaker ’23, Denna Medrano ’23, Caitlyn Haas ’20 and Sierra Smith ’22 collectively ran a time of 4:29.09 to secure a Kenyon victory.

Shawaker also had a strong day in solo competition, finishing first with a time of 1:09.19 in the 400-meter dash. This was faster than any other competing runner by over three seconds. In the distance medley, four Kenyon first years made up the winning team: Anna Harnsberger, Eleanor Kallay, Olivia Vrba and Alice Riley teamed up to turn in a time of 13:32.12 in their victory.

The Ladies also had a strong showing in the 200-meter dash. Smith finished in fifth with a time of 29.46 seconds, and Haas followed closely behind in sixth in 30.01 seconds. Abigail McCarty finished in seventh, coming across in 30.09 seconds.

In the field events, Jaidyn Cook ’22 secured another victory for the Ladies, placing first in the triple jump with a 30-9 ¼ effort. Another notable finisher was Duffy Lemire ’21, who finished second in the high jump by leaping 4-11 ¾. Eras Yager ’23 finished second in both the weight throw and shot put, throwing 27-9 ¼ and 33-6 ½ respectively.

Next for the Ladies is another meet at Wooster this Saturday, Jan. 25 at 12:00 p.m., the Fighting Scots Invitational.