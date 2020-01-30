Ladies secure fourth with strong individual performances

Emma Becker ’22 runs to victory. | COURTESY OF KENYON COLLEGE ATHLETICS

The Kenyon Ladies track and field team traveled back to the College of Wooster this Saturday, competing in another meet against their NCAC opponents, which included the College of Wooster, Allegheny College, Oberlin College and Denison University.

Kenyon scored 85 overall points, putting them in fourth place in the event’s final standings.

Leading the way for the Ladies was Emma Becker ’22, who secured Kenyon’s only event victory. Becker bested the competition in the 5000-meter race, finishing in 18:35.88.

Also finishing near the top of the pack for Kenyon was Alice Riley ’23, who ran a 10:44.37 in the 3000-meter run, which was good for second in the field. The Ladies also performed well in the 400-meter dash, with Denna Medrano ’23 leading the way with a time of 1:04.27, followed by Eleanor Kallay ’23 in third with a time of 1:05.08 and Sierra Smith ’22 in fourth, finishing in 1:05.28.

In the field events, the Ladies made noise in the high jump as well as the triple jump. Abby McCarty ’22, cleared 4’ 11.3/4” in the high jump for a third-place finish. Close behind were Anna Barrett ’23 and Duffy Lemire ’21, who both tied for fourth place by clearing 4-9 3/4.

Kenyon also took the third, fourth and fifth spots in the triple jump, with Jaidyn Cook ’22, Francesca Berntsen ’23 and Rose Anderson ’23 jumping 30-4 3/4, 28-11 1/4 and 26-6 1/4 respectively.

Other notable finishes for the Ladies included Cate Robertson ’22, who placed third in the 60-meter dash and Mary Shawaker ’20, who took seventh in a competitive 800-meter race in 2:37.75.

Next up for the Ladies is the Bob Shannon Invitational at Denison University on Feb. 8.