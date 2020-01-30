Jumps, middle distance take first in Fighting Scots Invite

Tommy Johnson ’20 sprints ahead. | COURTESY OF KENYON COLLEGE ATHLETICS

The Lords track and field team claimed fourth place at the Fighting Scots Invitational in Wooster last Saturday, competing against Denison University, Allegheny College, the College of Wooster and Oberlin College.

Denison claimed first place in the Invitational with 150 points total, followed by Allegheny in second place and Wooster not falling far behind in third. Oberlin finished last with 73 points, the fourth-place Lords outscoring them by 13 points to end their night with a total of 86.

For the Lords, three winning performances—two in field competitions and one on the track—boosted their overall finish.

Sean Lee ’23 cleared 3.80 meters in the pole vault event, earning a first-place finish for Kenyon. He beat second-place finisher, Oberlin’s Carter LaPointe, by 0.15 meters. Lee noted that the team as a whole “did amazing” and that they “put in the work in training … and it really paid off.”

Aaron Meuser ’22 reached 11.56 meters in the triple jump to secure Kenyon’s next win.

Tommy Johnson ’20 led all competitors in the 1-mile run, boasting a time of 4:34.90. Thomas Guidotti ’21 followed Johnson with a 4:47.43 time to claim second place in the 1-mile, rounding out Kenyon’s dominance in the category; Kenyon’s finishers accounted for first through fifth place in the 1-mile run.

Finally, in the 400-meter dash, Calvin Agran ’22, Chuen Loy’ 21, and Mueser all set college bests in the event, led by Agran’s 55.72

The Lords will next compete in the Bob Shannon Invitational on Feb. 8, which will be hosted at Denison University.