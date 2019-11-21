Ladies continue strong start, win two of three on the road

Paige Matijasich ‘20 prepares to shoot a left-handed layup, with teammate Greta Propp ‘22 looking on. |COURTESY OF KENYON COLLEGE ATHLETICS

The Kenyon Ladies basketball team continued the early-season portion of their schedule with three games this week. They picked up wins against William Paterson University (N.J.), and Muskingum University, but fell to The Catholic University of America (D.C.).

The Ladies participated in York College’s 13th annual Coaches vs. Cancer Classic on Friday and Saturday. They suffered a tough loss against The Catholic University of America on Friday, losing 62-39. Kenyon’s 28.3 percent shooting from the floor, compared to Catholic’s 41.2 percent, contributed heavily to their offensive woes. Grace Connery ’22 led the Ladies with 12 points, while Paige Matijasich ‘20 obtained a team-high eight rebounds.

On Saturday, Kenyon bounced back in a commanding fashion against William Paterson, winning 63-47. Matijasich excelled with 24 points, with Schaub and Connery earning 19 and 14 points respectively. The Ladies significantly improved their shooting percentage to 41, sinking 76.5 percent from the free throw line.

Matijasich credited their comeback to the team bringing “a lot more energy than [they] had the game before,” along with “believing and being confident in what [they] were doing as a team.”

On Wednesday, Kenyon traveled to Muskingum University and won a 64-63 nailbiter. The Ladies held off a Muskingum second-half rally after losing a 10-point halftime lead. With 0:56 left in a two-point game, Paige Matijasich ’20 hit two free throws to tie the game at 60, the first of which was her 1,000th point as a member of the Kenyon Ladies. Matijasich is only the 12th Ladies player to record 1,000 career points. Continuing her clutch play, Matijasich scored a layup with eight seconds left to put her team ahead, and the Ladies got a defensive stop to secure the victory. Matijasich led all scorers with 25 points on seven of 15 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. Ellie Schaub ’21 added 18 points in 30 minutes. Kenyon’s excellent performance from the line contributed to the victory: They made 18 of 21 free throws, while Muskingum shot just 45 percent at the charity stripe.

In their next contest, the Ladies will travel to Chicago this weekend for the Midway Classic, where they will face off against Trine University (Ind.) on Saturday and the University of Chicago on Sunday.