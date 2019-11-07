Kenyon Field Hockey caps off dominant regular season, advances to NCAC final

Sarah Metzmaier ’22 carries the ball upfield inbetween defenders. | COURTESY OF KENYON COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Kenyon’s field hockey team won in a tight overtime matchup against Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU) in the NCAC tournament semifinal game this past Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Selby Stadium in Delaware, Ohio. This game comes just four days after the Ladies’ Senior Day, in which they posted a 3-0 win over the College of Wooster, concluding a 14-3 season record while posting an impressive 7-1 record against NCAC opponents.

In their game against Wooster, Kenyon jumped out to an early advantage. Just two minutes into the game, Hannah Sklar ’20 scored a goal inside the left post, which would be the only goal in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Kenyon scored two additional goals: Bella Kern ’23 scored halfway through the quarter on an assist by Lydia Turk ’21, and Orcin Akman ’22 scored with one minute remaining with Olivia O’Connell ’21 registering the assist. The Ladies shut out Wooster, marking Kenyon’s 10th shutout this season. Kenyon dominated on both sides of the field, having 14 shots on goal against Wooster’s one.

In their semifinal NCAC matchup against OWU, the Ladies again jumped out to an early lead. Just seven minutes into regulation, O’Connell found the ball loose in front of the Bishops’ net, sending it just past goalkeeper Marie Overing. From that point on, both teams lacked offense, with neither team putting another shot on goal in the first half. However, that changed in the second half. After not facing a shot on target in the first half, Kenyon’s goalkeeper Payton Doan ’23 recorded seven saves on the night, while conceding only one goal to OWU’s Ashley Barno in the third quarter. The Ladies battled for the entirety of the fourth quarter, coming up short on several chances just before the end of regulation. Kenyon finally found the back of the net about six minutes into overtime, when Isabella Meneguzzi ’22 sent a penalty corner to the top right corner of the box, finding Sklar for the game-clinching goal and keeping Kenyon’s postseason hopes alive.

The Ladies will face off against Denison University in Granville, Oh. this Saturday, Nov. 9 in the NCAC tournament championship.