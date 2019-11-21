Basketball drops home opener, fails to secure victory over Presidents

Elijah Davis ’22 attempts a layup. The Lords are 1-1. | Courtesy of Kenyon College Athletics

With the winter sports season starting at Kenyon, basketball games have begun. Last Saturday’s match loss 67 -83 against Muskingum University marked the Lords’ home opener at Tomsich Arena, while on Wednesday the Lords lost to the Washington & Jefferson College (Pa.) Presidents 73-55.

The first half of the game was marked by a tight back and forth between both teams. Ryan O’Neil ’20 and Elijah Davis ’22 were the top scorers of the half, putting up nine and eight points respectively. The Lords gained a total of 31 points in the first half. Towards the end of the half, O’Neil sent a pass to teammate Nick Lewis ’23, who sunk a shot from the 3-point line, tying the game with 14 seconds left on the clock. However, the Muskies prevailed at the conclusion of the first half when junior guard Marcus Dempsey scored a 3-pointer with a mere two seconds remaining, bringing the score to 34-31.

In the second half, Kenyon’s defense subdued Dempsey’s shooting streak, reducing the junior to a 3-10 shooting performance. Despite this, Dempsey went 5-5 on free throws and finished with the game high of 30 points.

The Lords continued to fight during the second half. Davis tacked on 15 more points for the Lords, resulting in his game high of 22 points. At one point, Muskingum edged out the Lords by 14 points, but the Lords were able to reduce this lead to six with 7:54 left in the game.

Despite their persistence, the Lords did not prevail. They particularly struggled against Muskingum’s outside shooting: The Muskies went 35.5 percent for the game from three point range, while Kenyon was only able to make 20.8 percent of shots from beyond the arc.

Despite the loss, Head Coach Dan Priest is expressed optimism about this upcoming season.

“I am very pleased with the progress of our team and how we played in our first two games… Our seniors have done a great job integrating the young players, and our team chemistry and togetherness continues to grow,” he said. “I think we have a team that will be fun to watch and will get better each week as the season progresses.”

The Lords travelled to Washington & Jefferson for their third game of the season, losing 73-55. The first half was hard fought and low scoring; the Presidents led the Lords 24-22 despite shooting 4/26 (15.4%) from the field. The Presidents were able to lead at the half’s end due to their ability to draw fouls and convert free throws. The Presidents were 15/19 (78.9%) from the stripe in the first half, while the Lords were unable to score a single free throw.

The second half was less encouraging for the Lords. They were outscored 33-49 as the Presidents caught fire from 3-point range, hitting 6 of 11.

The Lords’ next game is at home against Waynesburg University (Pa.) at 2 p.m on November 23.