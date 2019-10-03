Women’s soccer defeats Allegheny Gators in double-overtime thriller

This past weekend, the Kenyon women’s soccer team defeated Allegheny College at their home stadium in Meadville, Pa. 1-0 in double overtime. The match, spanning nearly 110 minutes of gameplay, was a persistent and extended battle.

The majority of the match was tightly contested, with neither team scoring in regulation. Allegheny held a slight edge when it came to shots taken (14-13) and corner kicks (7-5). Both Kenyon and Allegheny had eight shots on goal. Kenyon’s goalkeeper Erika Freiberg ’23 successfully deflected all eight of the Gators’ attempts, resulting in the first shutout of her college career.

As the time remaining in double overtime dwindled to 19 seconds, all eyes fell on Caroline McNeer ’21 as she set up a potential game-winner for classmate Maddie Ladd ’21. Ladd fired the shot home, which proved to be the deciding goal.

“Caroline played a beautiful ball over the Allegheny back line that made it an easy slot to the back post,” Ladd said. “As a team, we fought really hard for 110 minutes. We faced a lot of new challenges this past game, but overcame a lot of them and grew together as a team. [We] are ready to learn from these as we prepare for Wittenberg this Saturday at home.”

The game also served as a new experience for first-year players, who played double overtime for the first time in their collegiate career.

“[Going into double overtime] is never ideal, but we were so happy to come away with a big win. From this game, we learned to just keep working. Although skill matters, it really comes down to work ethic when it comes to winning games,” defender Flynn Klace ’23 said.

Klace and other first years have looked to their upperclassmen teammates as a model for this work ethic both in this game and throughout the season.

“It is very comforting to have upperclassmen with me in the back line,” Klace said. “I feel very lucky to have such talented and supportive teammates.”

The Ladies will keep their momentum going this weekend when they face Wittenberg University at 1 p.m. at Mavec Field.