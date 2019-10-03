Lords extend win streak to eight games

The Kenyon men’s soccer team improved their record to 9-1, winning their game this week against the Allegheny College Gators to extend their winning streak to eight straight games. The Lords travelled to Meadville, Pa. for a late-afternoon start to their first NCAC contest of the season. The No. 22nd-ranked Lords were able to defeat the Gators in a close 2-0 victory.

The game began in a tense stalemate, with both teams swapping close, on-target chances throughout the first half. Kenyon keeper Ian McInturf ’21 stood firm in goal, saving five of eight shots in the first 45 minutes. Sam Carson ’22 had Kenyon’s first legitimate offensive chance, sending a strike to the bottom right of the goal but was met by opposing keeper Nick Ferreira.

The second half proved more successful for the Lords: Kenyon’s defense yielded only three more chances to Allegheny’s offense. McInturf continued his dominant showing in goal, finishing the game with eight saves.

In the 52nd minute, Gunner Found ’20 lofted a ball across the box off of a corner kick and found Chayne Bruneau ’23, who headed it in over the goalie for his first career collegiate goal. Fellow first year Mac Nardiello-Smith ’23 notched his third goal of the year to secure Kenyon’s 2-0 victory with only three minutes remaining in regulation.

The Lords will return home to face Wittenberg University on October 5 at 3:30 p.m. in another NCAC contest.