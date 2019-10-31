Field hockey bounces back against Oberlin

After losing their 11-game winning streak on Wednesday, Oct. 23, Kenyon’s field hockey team regrouped the following Tuesday to defeat Oberlin College, 4-0.

Kenyon scored early in the first quarter, with Sarah Metzmaier ’22 scoring four minutes into the game on a rebound from an initial attempt by Olivia O’Connell ’21. Soon after, Bella Kern ’23 scored to put Kenyon up 2-0. Four minutes into the second quarter, Tara Shetty ’21 scored to increase the Lords advantage to 3-0, off an Emma Hyer ’22 penalty corner. Six minutes into the third quarter, Metzmaier scored her second goal of the game, with Shetty picking up the assist to bring the lead to 4-0.

Kenyon dominated throughout, recording 29 shots while allowing just one defensively. Metzmaier leads the Ladies with 15 goals this season. The win was the Ladies ninth shutout of the season.

Kenyon’s record this season stands at an impressive 13-3 (5-1 against NCAC opponents). They are currently in a three-way tie for first in the NCAC, along with Denison University and Ohio Wesleyan University. Kenyon will play one more regular-season game this Saturday, Nov. 2, against the College of Wooster before entering NCAC tournament play the following Wednesday.