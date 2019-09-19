Golf, led by Lifson, wins Irish Hills Invitational

This past weekend, the Kenyon golf team earned a first-place finish in the 13-team Irish Hills Invitational at the Grande Golf Club in Jackson, Mich. Kenyon led the tournament following the first round on Friday, September 13, shooting a combined 299 for the first round before following that up with a 290 the next day.

Kenyon finished with 11 fewer strokes than second-place Trine University (In.), and 14 fewer than third-place Ohio Wesleyan University.

Eric Lifson ’21 had the best individual performance of the tournament, as he shot a 73 on Friday and a 69 on Saturday for a combined 142.

Nick Lust ’22 finished sixth with a score of 148, while Andrew Kotler ’22 finished 13th with 152. Also contributing were Lawrence Courtney ’21, who tied for 17th and Logan Spiess ’23, who tied for 44th. Kenyon has started strong this season; prior to this first-place finish, Kenyon placed fourth at the Transylvania Fall Invitational.

Kenyon’s next tournament will take place on September 28 and 29, as the Lords travel to the Bridges Golf Club in Abbottstown, Penn. to play in the Mason-Dixon Collegiate Classic.