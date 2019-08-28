Women/Men’s Soccer Preview

A new season will begin on Friday, August 30 for both the men’s and women’s soccer teams. The Lords will host Ohio Christian University in their home opener at Mavec Field, while the Ladies will travel to play Baldwin Wallace University at the Herb Lauffer Memorial Women’s Soccer Tournament in Erie.

The women’s team recently returned to Gambier following a trip to Europe. Goalkeeper Darien Byrum ’22 found their travels to be a vital learning experience and “a great time for the upperclassmen to get even closer to each other and to also improve on [their] game fitness.” Since their return to the States, the goal of training has shifted towards welcoming their first years to the squad. “Our biggest goal is to incorporate the [first years] into our team,” Byrum said. They will look to improve on their 8-6-3 finish in 2018, which ended with a North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) semifinal loss to the College of Wooster.

The Lords will be forced to fill the void of seven graduated seniors after an 18-1-3 overall finish and a round of 16 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) appearance. However, with 12 sophomores and a group of seniors, led by captain Max Taylor ’20, bringing their valuable postseason experience back to campus, this year’s Lords look to be an experienced and accomplished team.