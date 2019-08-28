Volleyball Preview

The Kenyon volleyball team will begin their season on Friday, August 30 with a game against Case Western Reserve University, one of the three matches they will play in the Case Western Reserve University Spartans Invitational this weekend.

Eight first years, hailing from six different states, are welcomed to the squad by second year coach Kendra Mosher. They will need to cushion the loss of five recently-graduated seniors, including Alexi Donnelly ’19 and Delaney Swanson ’19, who ended her career ranked third in program history for career kills.

The Ladies finished with a 16-12 record last season, which earned them the fourth seed in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC), where they fell to the formidable Wittenberg University Tigers. The Ladies begin the 2019 season with a streak of difficult matches, and in order to win the NCAC, they will have to face another slew of tough opponents.