Field Hockey Preview

Kenyon field hockey begins their season with a game against Centre College (Ky.) on Friday August 30. The Ladies have won their last two matches against the Centre Praying Colonels, including a 1-0 victory in the season opener last fall.

The Ladies are led by head coach Jacque DeMarco, who has compiled a 96-43 record during her first eight seasons at Kenyon and has guided the Ladies to two North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) championships.

The Ladies started the 2018 season strong, recording 9 wins in their first 13 games. However, a late-season skid derailed their championship hopes, as they dropped their last five matches and ended the season with a .500 record. Despite this, the Ladies lost eight of their matches by only one goal.

Entering the 2019 season, the Ladies have six incoming first years to bolster the roster, while also retaining their top five scorers from 2018, led by Sarah Metzmaier ’22 (7 goals) and Tara Shetty ’21 (6 goals). The Ladies hope that this fusion of youth and leadership can drive them to success in the 2019 season.