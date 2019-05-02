Lords tie for second at Strimer Invitational

Ethan Manalo ’22 chips a shot at the Strimer Memorial Invitational in Delaware, Ohio. Manalo shot a team best 71 in the first round, and followed up his performance with a 75 to finish tied for eighth

Last weekend the Lords golf team competed in the Strimer Memorial Invitational hosted by Ohio Wesleyan University at the Oakhaven Golf Club. The Lords tied for second with No. 9-ranked Carnegie Mellon University.

The first round of the invitational on Saturday was played in gloomy conditions, with rain and wind often affecting proceedings. The Lords ended the round in second place with a score of 290 (+6). Fourth-ranked Wittenberg University finished the day only three strokes ahead of the Lords with a score of 287. Ethan Manalo ’22 shot a team-low 71 which placed him t-5 after the first round. Nick Lust ’22 completed his round just one shot behind his teammate.

The Lords continued their impressive performances in Sunday’s play. They completed their second round with a score of 298, while Carnegie Mellon posted a final round score of 300. Wittenberg shot the invitational low of 285 on the final day, which secured them first place.

Manalo followed up his even par with a 75 (+4) to end at t-8. Robert Williams ’19 shot the final-round team low with a 73 (+2). Williams and Lust placed t-13 while Lawrence Courtney ’21 ended at t-19. The Lords finished with a combined score of 588 (+20).

“This tournament was definitely a step up from Wooster from a few weeks ago, and it feels great to be going into conference playing well,” said Eric Lifson ’21. “Wittenberg is obviously the team to beat, and we played well against them last week, so I’m liking our chances. We like this upcoming golf course since we played well here last year, so, hopefully, we can keep our confidence and really give those guys a run.”

The Strimer Memorial Invitational was the Lords’ final regular season tournament. They hope to take the momentum from this performance into the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) tournament, which begins on May 3 and ends May 5, at the Westbrook Country Club in Mansfield, Ohio.