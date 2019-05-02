Lords lose three of four, need two wins for chance at playoffs

Last week was not kind to Kenyon baseball, with the team losing three out of four games in two doubleheaders against Oberlin College and Allegheny College. The Lords’ record now stands at a respectable 20-15, a game and a half behind the coveted No. 4 North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) seed that would secure them a spot in the conference tournament.

On Saturday, the Lords faltered, dropping both games in their doubleheader against the Yeomen. They have struggled greatly in away games this season, sporting a 2-7 record on the road.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Lords were stifled by the Yeomen, losing 8-2. Oberlin’s starting pitcher Ian Dinsmore pitched a complete game, forcing a total of 20 ground balls and flyouts.

The game was close through the first four innings, with the Yeomen holding onto a 1-0 lead. In the top of the fifth, Andrew Rabinowitz ’22 ripped a 1-2 pitch to left field for a single. Later on in the inning, fellow freshman Will Sturgeon ’22 drove him in with a hit to right field, knotting the score at one. Rabinowitz was one of Kenyon’s most effective performers in the first game, going two-for-three. This brought his batting average up to .442, the best on the team by over .30 points.

However, the Yeomen dominated the rest of the game. The only other run scored by the Lords came from Patrick O’Leary ’20, who doubled to left field and drove in fellow junior Eric DelRosso ’20.

The Yeomen were in control for the majority of the second game, securing a 8-0 lead through six innings. The Lords were able to get on the scoreboard in the seventh, thanks to a double to deep left center by Sturgeon — who had three hits on the night — and Alex Gow ’21, who drove him in with a single. The Yeomen would go on to win 9-2.

In their first game of the doubleheader against the rival Allegheny Gators, the Lords suffered a heartbreaking defeat. Down 6-2 in the fourth, the Lords rallied to score five runs in the inning and took a 7-6 lead.

The Gators would then respond by scoring five runs in the fifth, thanks in large part to a 3-run home run by outfielder Ethan Pawlak. From then on, the Gators would never relinquish their lead, winning the game 18-9. DelRosso and Matt Contreras ’19 stood out among the Lords, each with three hits.

The Lords were able to secure a victory in their second match, blowing out the Gators 9-3. They were led by a stellar performance from O’Leary, who went three-for-five with four RBIs. His defining moment came in the sixth, when he hit a deep 3-run home run to right field to put the Lords up 9-3.

The Lords will play their final games of the season on Senior Day (May 4) at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. against the No. 1 seed in the NCAC, The College of Wooster. They will need to win both games and hope teams ahead of them lose in order to advance into the postseason.