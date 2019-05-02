Lords and Ladies finish off strong, move on to playoffs

Men’s

The Kenyon men’s lacrosse team finished their regular season last Tuesday with an 18-9 home win against North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) opponent The College of Wooster. The win gave Kenyon an 11-5 record and secured them the No. 3 seed in the NCAC Tournament, guaranteeing them a matchup against No. 2 seed Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU) on Thursday.

This playoff appearance will mark the seventh time in the last eight years that the Lords have advanced to the conference tournament, and the third trip to the postseason for players in the class of 2019. When Kenyon faced off against OWU during the regular season, the contest saw the Battling Bishops come away with a 17-7 victory. This win was revenge for a loss against OWU in 2018.

The Lords have been putting in a great deal of time and effort to prepare for the rematch. “We’re really looking forward to getting another shot at OWU,” team captain Joe Woody ’19 said. “There’s no doubt on this team that we can take this conference and do something this program hasn’t done in a long time.”

The team will travel to Delaware, Ohio for the conference semifinal on Thursday evening. Faceoff is at 7 p.m., and the victor will go on to play the winner of Thursday’s other semifinal matchup, which is between No. 1 seed Denison University and No. 4 seed The College of Wooster.

Women’s

The Kenyon women’s lacrosse team faced their rival the Denison University Big Red on Saturday.

The Big Red struck first, but Avery Morgan ’20 answered with two goals, the latter assisted by Lucy Somers ’19. Morgan and Somers scored about five minutes later to give the Ladies their first lead in the game at 4-3.

Denison ended up scoring 4 of the next 5 goals, but Kenyon finished the half with back-to-back goals from Alexis Redford-Muang Muang ’19, who tied things up before halftime at 7-7.

At the start of the second half, Maggie Grabowski ’20 scored her second goal of the game, putting the Ladies ahead. However, in the end, Denison defeated Kenyon 16-10.

The Ladies are now 13-4 overall and 6-2 in NCAC play. North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) tournament semifinal games will begin on Thursday, and Kenyon will play at The College of Wooster as the No. 3 seed.

“In terms of the tournament games, I think we’re all pretty evenly matched, but I do think we have the edge,” said Alexis Redford-Muang Muang ’19. “While I don’t think we played our best game last Saturday, I think we will channel that energy and anger from losing to benefit our play in the next game.”

Denison, the No. 1 NCAC seed, will host the No. 4 seed Oberlin College. The winners of these two matchups will face off in the title match.