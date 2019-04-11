Ladies earn two wins versus Ohio Wesleyan University

Grace Pilz ’19 takes a swing versus Ohio Wesleyan. Pilz led the Ladies with six hits over their doubleheader Tuesday. | COURTESY OF KENYON COLLEGE ATHLETICS

The Kenyon women’s softball team earned two huge wins against the Battling Bishops of Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU) during their North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) doubleheader on Tuesday. The Ladies earned a total of 27 hits between the two games and won both, 14-5 and 11-3.

The Ladies began the game batting strong and continued to make contact with the ball for the entirety of the game. Britny Patterson ’19, the Ladies’ three-hitter, was 6-for-8 with four runs scored, five RBI and one home run. Fellow senior Grace Pilz ’19, who batted cleanup, was 6-for-8 with four doubles, four runs scored, eight RBIs and a three-run home run.

Their first game win put an end to Ladies’ losing streak and evened out their NCAC record at 2-2, putting their overall record at 15-13.

During the second game, Kenyon led 2-1 after three innings of play and continued to lead as the Ladies scored four more times in the fourth inning, increasing the score to 6-1.

Following the fourth inning, Kenyon earned seven consecutive hits, scored five more times and advanced to a score of 11-2. Even with OWU earning a run at the bottom of the inning, the game then ended due to the eight-run mercy rule.

The Kenyon College Ladies will play their next doubleheader against Wittenberg University this Saturday at the Kenyon Softball Complex.