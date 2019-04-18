Golf finishes sixth in their first tournament since March

Andrew Kotler ’21 follows through after his chip shot on to the green. | COURTESY OF KENYON COLLEGE ATHLETICS

The Kenyon men’s golf team traveled to Wooster, Ohio, last weekend for the Nye Intercollegiate, their third tournament of this spring. The Lords were looking to bounce back after finishing 17th place at the Jekyll Island Collegiate Invitational back in March.

The Lords had a strong opening on Saturday: Andrew Kotler ’21 shot the Lords’ lowest score of the first round with a 73 (+1), and Ethan Manalo ’22 finished his round with a 74, helping the team finish the first day in third place with a combined stroke count of 303 (+15).

Inclement weather on Sunday forced the second day to feature only nine holes. Lawrence Courtney ’21 shot a team-low 39 while Robert Williams ’19, Eric Lifson ’21 and Kotler each shot 40 on Sunday. The Lords finished in sixth place with a combined score of 462 (+30).

“[It was] definitely a tough weekend for us,” Lifson said. “It was a combination of rust and tough conditions that got the better of us … We know what we have to work on this coming weekend in order to be ready for our next tournament.”

Kotler finished the tournament tied for seventh with the team-low 27-hole score of 113 (+5). Rival Denison University came out victorious with a final score of 437 (+5), which was 16 strokes better than second-place Thomas More University.

Kenyon will travel to Delaware, Ohio for the Strimer Memorial Invitational on April 27 and 28 for their final regular-season tournament. They hope to carry their momentum from Wooster into the Invitational and the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) championships on May 3.