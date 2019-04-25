Both Kenyon track and field teams finish fourth at home

Jordan Potter ’19, right, competes in the discus throw. | COURTESY OF KENYON COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Women’s

Last weekend the Kenyon women’s track team finished fourth in their annual Kenyon College Spring Invitational at Wilder Track. The Ladies concluded the meet with 90 points, 29 points behind Denison University, who finished in third.

The College of Wooster won the Invitational with 233 points, and Mount Vernon Nazarene University placed second with 125 points.

As they have all season, the Ladies competed very well in the long-distance races. Chloe Hall ’20 led the group by winning the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 12:08.14 and placing eighth in the 5,000-meter event with a mark of 21:35.86. Andrea Ludwig ’19 and Taylor Hazan ’19 also performed well in the 5,000-meter event, taking second and seventh place with times of 19:03.37 and 21:35.28, respectively.

The Ladies were most successful in the 1,500-meter race, taking the second, third, fifth, seventh and eighth spots. In order from first to last, Kenyon’s finishers were Quinn Harrigan ’19, Sophie Niekamp ’21, Rosa Rumora ’19, Lily Valentine ’19 and Caroline Daugherty ’19.

Caitlyn Haas ’20 and Duffy Lemire ’21 also made huge contributions to the Ladies’ point total. Haas finished second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.92 and later contributed to Kenyon’s runner-up finish in the 4×100-meter relay and their third place in the 4×400-meter team relay. Lemire was able to place fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of just 30.74 while also taking home third in the high jump with a mark of 1.5 meters.

The Ladies look forward to hosting the North Coast Athletic Conference Track and Field Championship in two weeks.

Men’s

On Saturday the Kenyon men’s track and field team hosted their annual Spring Invitational and secured three top finishes to earn fourth place overall.

Jordan Potter ’19 claimed two of those No. 1 spots with his marks in the shot put and discus, earning him the title of North Coast Athletic Conference athlete of the week. His shot put throw was 14.47 meters, giving the Lords 10 points, followed by his mark of 45.63 meters in the discus, his season best. Tanner Orr ’19 earned a win in the long jump with a final distance of 6.61 meters, another season best.

Following these victories, the Lords earned runner-up positions in the 1,500-meter run and 400-meter hurdles. Tommy Johnson ’20 scored eight points for the team with a time of 4:14:97 in the 1,500-meter run, and Kyle Bower ’22 achieved his season best in the 400-meter hurdles with a final time of 1:03:18.

Other Lords were also able to post season-best times during the meet. Will Oakley ’20 claimed third in the javelin throw when he threw a season best of 41.74 meters. He also competed in the steeplechase, finishing third with a time of 10:16.27. Teammates Qiyam Stewart ’21, Andrew Lesak ’19, Ryder Sammons ’19 and Kevin Towle ’19 completed the 4×400-meter race in only 3:30.09, a team-best time for the spring season.

The Lords look to build off of their second top-five finish on April 26 in Granville, Ohio, in Denison University’s Big Red Invitational.