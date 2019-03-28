Ladies softball falls to 13-11 after eight-game losing streak

The Ladies softball squad opened their season over the spring holiday with a slate of 16 games, all played at neutral sites in Florida. It was a strong open to the year for Kenyon, as they dropped only three games during their time down south, finishing the trip with an overall record of 13-3.

Kenyon was anchored offensively during the series by seniors Grace Pilz ’19 and Britny Patterson ’19, as well as first year Sara Campagna ’22. Pilz helped to power the strong start to the season by belting 4 home runs with a batting average of .382. Patterson and Campagna also showcased their ability to get on base, managing batting averages of .396 and .426, respectively. On the mound, the Ladies were led by Austen Whibley ’19 and Emily Pater ’22. Whibley posted a stellar ERA of 2.10 over 21 innings of work, while Pater finished with a record of 7-0 and 26 punchouts.

After their return to Ohio, the Ladies have struggled to maintain their momentum, as they are currently on a six-game slide. After dropping two tough doubleheaders to Otterbein University and Case Western Reserve University, though, the Ladies started to show flashes of their spring break success this past weekend during a two-game set against Marietta College. They entered the last inning of game one down 3 runs, yet managed to stage a fierce rally to even the score. Ultimately, the Pioneers were able to manufacture another run to win the game by one and spoil the Ladies’ surge.

Game two was even more contentious. Nicole Bishay ’22 pitched a gem, holding Marietta to just 2 runs over six innings, yet was edged out by Maddi Liston, who was able to hold Kenyon to just 1 run.

In the first of two games against Capital University, the Ladies lost with a score of 3-2. Pater pitched all six innings and gave up three earned runs on six hits that capped a pretty good performance. The problem for the Ladies was their inability to push runs across; the team had a total of seven hits, but were only able to score two runs off a Patterson triple.

Game two proved to be much of the same for the Ladies as they fell to Capital, 5-2. Bishay started the game, pitched four innings and gave up five runs on five hits. She also plated the first run for the Ladies in the sixth inning. Patterson knocked in the team’s second run on a single. Once again, the Ladies outhit the Crusaders 10 to 6, but were only able to get 2 runs to Capital’s 5.

The Ladies will look to end their eight-game losing streak this weekend against North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) opponent DePauw University at 1 p.m. at the Softball Complex in Gambier, Ohio.