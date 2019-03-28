Baseball goes 11-4 in Florida, but falls to a 5-12 Muskingum

The Kenyon men’s baseball team spent their spring break down in Fort Pierce, Fla., beginning their season with 15 games against 10 different teams. The Lords had plenty of success, returning to Gambier with 11 wins under their belt. A high point for the Lords was their 11-3 domination of SUNY Maritime College, where Matthew Contreras ’19 went 4 for 5 with 2 home runs and three runs batted in (RBI). After returning to Gambier, Kenyon hosted the Westminster College Titans in a doubleheader last weekend where they split 1-1 after two seven-inning games.

In their first game against Westminster, the Lords lost in a close 4-2 matchup. The Lords left 10 runners on base, including two in the concluding seventh inning. Despite the tough loss, there were many bright spots. Patrick Craig ’21 pitched a complete game, striking out 8 and allowing just 6 hits. Alexander Gow ’20 earned his 22nd RBI of the season on a double, smacked just inside the line in left, that brought home Will Sturgeon ’22.

The Lords bounced back from the disappointing loss immediately after with a resounding 11-0 victory. Starter Zach Elsawy ’22, Will Allen ’20 and Joel Biery ’22 combined to shut out the Titans. Elsawy recorded 5 strong frames, striking out 5. Allen allowed two baserunners early in the sixth, but finished with a strikeout and a groundout to preserve the shutout victory. Biery was dominant in the closer role, striking out the side to seal the victory.

The purple and black finished the weekend with a 19-7 clobbering of Capital University on Sunday. Responding to an early 1-0 deficit, Kenyon scored 17 unanswered runs in the first four innings. O’Leary was seemingly always on base; he had 3 hits, a walk and a home run in four plate appearances. In addition, he finished with four RBIs and four runs. Jake Brown ’21 also added a strong 3-hit performance, including his first collegiate home run. Always a reliable source of offense, Trenton DiFilippo ’21 added 2 hits and 2 runs.

However, the Lords’ momentum did not hold through Wednesday, as they fell to the Muskingum University Fighting Muskies by a final of 2-1. The Lords struggled with situational hitting in the game, leaving 11 runners despite having 10 hits in the contest. O’Leary started the game on the mound, and pitched well, only allowing two runs on four hits in five-and-two-thirds innings. He also went 2-4 at the plate. The Lords scored their lone run in the top of the ninth after Paul Siciliano ’20 lined a ball to left field, and earned a pinch-hit double. Siciliano came around to score after Contreras knocked him in with a sacrifice fly.

With a record of 13-6, the Lords will come back to McCloskey Field this weekend where they’ll play a two-game series against the Hiram College Terriers at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.