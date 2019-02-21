Lords tennis ends prolific weekend with wins against Rhodes and Wabash

The Lords tennis team competed in two matches at home over the weekend and dominated in each.

Kenyon first took the court against Rhodes College on Saturday. They continued their excellent start to the season with a 7-2 win. In singles, aside from one loss, no one wearing the purple and black dropped a set.

No. 1 singles player Jacob Zalenski ’20 cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 win over Rhodes challenger Ritwik Chatterjee. Austin Diehl’s ’20 results proved no different; he controlled the proceedings throughout with a 6-4, 6-1 victory. In doubles, the men from Gambier did not let their play decline; Zalenski teamed up with Pascal Lee ’22 to win No. 2 doubles in straight sets.

Kenyon used an entirely new lineup for their match against Wabash College, but the new-look Lords didn’t miss a beat: Kenyon defeated Wabash in all nine matchups. Two first years made their singles debuts: Jack Wagner and Angelo Vidal. Both showed no signs of inexperience, starting strong and finishing with remarkable composure. Wagner dropped just three games, winning 6-1, 6-2, while Vidal lost only one, winning 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, the pair of Lee and Zalenski continued their impressive play. They won 8-6 despite a strong fight from Patrick McAuley and Jordan Greenwell. “I feel like our doubles are continuing to improve,” Coach Scott Thielke said. “We are 8-1 in doubles matches this spring. That is a great start.”

Kenyon will look to continue their impressive start to the season when they travel to the Mary Washington Invitational in Fredericksburg, Va. this weekend.