Lords and Ladies struggle against Bearcats on Senior Night

Both Kenyon swim and dive teams celebrated their respective Senior Nights last Friday. However, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats won both meets. | COURTESY OF KENYON COLLEGE ATHLETICS

The Kenyon Ladies swimming and diving team earned three event wins last Friday, also the team’s Senior Day, at the Steen Aquatic Center, but they lost by a final score of 156-87 to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I University of Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Ladies’ home meet commenced with their only relay victory of the day, with Crile Hart ’21, Andrea Perttula ’22, Caylee Hamilton ’22 and Abby Wilson ’19 winning the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:45:19. This result gave the quartet a NCAA Division III “B” cut, allowing them to be considered for the NCAA Championships in March.

Hannah Orbach-Mandel ’19 was Kenyon’s top swimmer of the day: She won the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:52:07, and also earned second place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52:29. Kendall Vanderhoof ’20 closely followed Orbach-Mandel in the 200-yard freestyle, claiming the runner-up spot with a time of 1:52:75. Crile Hart ’21 also swam well, winning the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:04:83, while also placing second in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:03:23.

“It was so much fun to honor our seniors this past Friday,” said Julia Moran ’21. “Their time and dedication to our team has been amazing. They will surely be missed.”

The Ladies’ next meet will be on Feb. 1 at Ohio Wesleyan University. Following that, the team will turn its attention to the North Coast Athletic Conference Championship on Feb. 13 in Granville, Ohio.

Men’s

Prior to Friday’s meet against the University of Cincinnati, Kenyon honored their seniors for their four-year commitment to swimming and diving excellence, as it was their last time competing in a dual meet at the James A. Steen Aquatics Center. Although the Lords did not get the result they wanted with a 142-101 loss, they still had a strong performance against the Bearcats to send their seniors off.

“It was really fun to step up and compete against Cincinnati last weekend,” Robert Williams ’19 said. “The fact that the team was able to race the way we did and how fast we did was incredible. Being that it was our senior night, it made the meet that much more fun.”

The Lords started off strong, winning in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:31:01. In the 200-yard freestyle relay, David Fitch ’21, Marcus Hong ’21, Tommy Weiss ’20 and Cole McMahon-Gioeli ’21 secured another first-place finish with a time of 1:23.69. Fitch’s strong performance in both first place relays helped secure his third North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) player of the week award.

On the diving boards, Ryder Sammons ’19 won the one-meter competition with 276.22 points and then placed second in the three-meter competition.

“Now we are on to OWU [Ohio Wesleyan University], where it is a little more relaxed and a lot of people get to swim events that usually don’t, before going into our resting phase for conference,” Williams said. “We are really creating a great team atmosphere right now with a lot of energy, so our goal is to keep building that for a fast NCACs and NCAAs.”

The men’s swim and dive team will travel to Delaware, Ohio on Feb. 1 to compete against the OWU Battling Bishops at 6:30 p.m.